KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.68.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

