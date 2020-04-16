First Bank & Trust Buys 250 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2,777.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC opened at $348.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

