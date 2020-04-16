Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $146,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,661,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total transaction of $586,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,797.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,386 shares of company stock valued at $16,350,116. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.96.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $511.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $527.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

