Ellevest Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after acquiring an additional 243,424 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $161.08 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.71.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

