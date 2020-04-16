ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.97. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

