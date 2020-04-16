Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,698.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 89.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 226,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

