10,418 Shares in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 116,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 934.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLY. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NLY opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.97. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

