Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Update

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700,000 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 60,877,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson purchased 72,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia purchased 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amcor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,614,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 188,295 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Amcor stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.84. Amcor has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

