O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 2,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $353.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.80. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.33.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

