QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.09. QEP Resources posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million.

QEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.84.

In other QEP Resources news, Director David A. Trice bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt bought 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,141 shares in the company, valued at $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427 in the last ninety days. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 213,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

NYSE:QEP opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $90.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

