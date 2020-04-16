HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in HSBC by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). HSBC had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.50%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

