Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Docusign stock opened at $100.53 on Thursday. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

