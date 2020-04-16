Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 481.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,344.07.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,307.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,143.64 billion, a PE ratio of 100.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,917.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,861.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

