Brokerages Anticipate Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) to post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.46. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

PWR opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160,464 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,040,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 41,038 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after acquiring an additional 621,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.