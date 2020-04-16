Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective by analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.10 ($68.72) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.51 ($85.48).

Shares of GXI opened at €66.15 ($76.92) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -148.32. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €50.65 ($58.90) and a fifty-two week high of €74.80 ($86.98).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

