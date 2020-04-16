Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €65.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €65.50 ($76.16) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.50 ($99.42) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €70.83 ($82.36).

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €55.85 ($64.94) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.32. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a 52 week high of €78.65 ($91.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

