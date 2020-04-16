Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 974 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.61.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $208.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.36 and its 200 day moving average is $197.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

