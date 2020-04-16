Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.27.

NEE stock opened at $237.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

