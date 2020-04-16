Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 61,835 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,835 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.62. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

