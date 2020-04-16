Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,815 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $4,630,430.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,194,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 509,907 shares of company stock valued at $40,558,433. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE INFO opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

