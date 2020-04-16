General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.72.

GIS stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,376. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

