Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Decreased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after purchasing an additional 276,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,905,000 after purchasing an additional 109,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,875,000 after purchasing an additional 171,162 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $135.31 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.25 and its 200-day moving average is $164.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.72.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

