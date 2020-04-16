Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 31.0% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 74.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 31.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG stock opened at $511.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $492.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.83.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $1,686,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.