Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 184,310 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 262,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 162,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,697,000 after purchasing an additional 84,661 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 82,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,410 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Investec cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $132.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $176.22.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

