Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 12,702 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 133,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Cummins by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.88.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $145.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average is $164.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.