NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $280.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.68.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.