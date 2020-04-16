Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 1,810 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,913,000 after purchasing an additional 183,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 234,399 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $209.43 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

