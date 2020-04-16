Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 29,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 61,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total value of $3,325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,498,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TYL opened at $323.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $340.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.46. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.