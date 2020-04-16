Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $1,441,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $201.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

