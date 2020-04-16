Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $187.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $304.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

