Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 206 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $310.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

