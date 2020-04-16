Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.