Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Illumina from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $294.29 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.19 and a 200-day moving average of $299.30.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

