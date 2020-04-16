Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 590 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Novartis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

NVS stock opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.