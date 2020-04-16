Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth about $92,358,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in ABIOMED by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,423,000 after buying an additional 500,246 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ABIOMED by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 952,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,449,000 after buying an additional 364,505 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ABIOMED by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 612,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,565,000 after buying an additional 352,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth about $44,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $159.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.33. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $285.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.