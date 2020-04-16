Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $2.17 Million Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

