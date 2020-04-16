Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.97 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $202.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

