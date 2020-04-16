Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Everbridge by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $111.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $133.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Everbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.77.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,708 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $703,586.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,447. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

