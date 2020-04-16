Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $152.56 on Thursday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.78 and its 200-day moving average is $159.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $148.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

