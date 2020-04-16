Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) by 331.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 1.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

BSDE stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07.

