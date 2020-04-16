Independent Research Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €32.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.21) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.53 ($43.64).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV stock opened at €29.76 ($34.60) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. Covestro has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 1 year high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.