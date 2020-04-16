Independent Research Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €32.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.21) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.53 ($43.64).

1COV stock opened at €29.76 ($34.60) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. Covestro has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 1 year high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Independent Research Analysts Give Covestro a €32.00 Price Target
Independent Research Analysts Give Covestro a €32.00 Price Target
JCDecaux Given a €18.60 Price Target at UBS Group
JCDecaux Given a €18.60 Price Target at UBS Group
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Covestro a €29.00 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Covestro a €29.00 Price Target
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein
Duos Technologies Group Now Covered by Benchmark
Duos Technologies Group Now Covered by Benchmark
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CubeSmart
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CubeSmart


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report