JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €18.60 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €18.60 ($21.63) target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.20 ($23.49) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.10 ($24.53).

DEC stock opened at €17.11 ($19.90) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.07. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Analyst Recommendations for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

