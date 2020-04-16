Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €29.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.53 ($43.64).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €29.76 ($34.60) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €29.72 and its 200 day moving average is €39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a fifty-two week high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

