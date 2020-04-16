Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NWARF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 195 owned and leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Caribbean, South America, and South-East Asia.

