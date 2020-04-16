Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NWARF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 195 owned and leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Caribbean, South America, and South-East Asia.

Featured Story: Tariff

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein
Duos Technologies Group Now Covered by Benchmark
Duos Technologies Group Now Covered by Benchmark
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CubeSmart
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CubeSmart
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Corp
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Corp
9,700 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
9,700 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
General Dynamics Co. Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.
General Dynamics Co. Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report