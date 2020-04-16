Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NWARF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.
About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
