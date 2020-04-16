Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of DUOT opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Duos Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 167,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $1,005,721.00.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

