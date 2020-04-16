Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,704,000 after purchasing an additional 372,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,006,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of CUBE opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.