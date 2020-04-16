Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 243.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,102,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.04. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

