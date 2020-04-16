9,700 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $296,000.

Shares of BDEC stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76.

