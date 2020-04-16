General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $133.81 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.82.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

