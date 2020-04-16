Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. State Street Corp raised its position in People’s United Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $40,649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 963,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.32. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

